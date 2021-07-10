Covid-19 lockdown extended for another week in Tamil Nadu

By IANS
Covid-19 lockdown in Tamil Nadu
Image Credits: IANS

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday extended the Covid-19 lockdown by another week with further relaxations, officials said.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the current lockdown that was set to expire on Monday has been extended till 6 a.m., July 19, 2021.

Stalin said while existing lockdown relaxations would continue, bus services to Puducherry is allowed, and not to any other state.

Related News

Tamil Nadu Vaccinates 30% Of Its Prisoners Against Virus

Paediatric Wards Across Tamil Nadu Prepare For Covid 3.0

Also read: WATCH: Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw Hugs Employee On Finding Out He Is Alumnus Of His College

Shops that were to close at 8 p.m. earlier are allowed to close at 9 p.m. from Monday onwards.

Recruitment exams conducted by central and state governments have been allowed.

International air services (other than permitted by the central government), liquor bars, swimming pools, theatres, social and political public meetings, recreational activities, colleges, schools, zoos will remain closed.

You might also like
Nation

WATCH: Railway minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw hugs employee on finding out he is alumnus…

Nation

Educational institutions to reopen in different states as Covid-19 cases drop; See…

Nation

Covid-19 negative report mandatory for tourists going to Mussoorie

Nation

PM Modi to chair meeting with Council of Ministers on July 14

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.