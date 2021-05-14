Kerala: Keeping in mind about the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government has decided to extend complete lockdown in the state till May 23, 2021, said Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan today.

Kerala has reported 34,694 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours along with 93 deaths.

The death toll has reached 6243 in the state. On the other hand, 31,319 new recoveries have been recorded in last 24 hours. The recoveries in the state have reached to 16, 36,790.