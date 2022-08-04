COVID-19: India reports 19,893 fresh cases in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Thursday reported 19,893 new Covid cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,40,87,037. According to the Union Health Ministry, the active cases have declined to 1,36,478.

With 53 new Covid related deaths in the 24 hours, India’s coronavirus death tally rose to 5,26,530.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 38,20,676 doses were administered in the last 24 hours taking India’s vaccination coverage to 2,05,22,51,408.