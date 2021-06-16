Covid-19: India registers 62,224 new Covid cases, 2542 deaths in 24 hours

By IANS
Covid-19 new cases in India
New Delhi: India on Wednesday recorded 62,224 new cases of Covid with 2,542 fatalities due to the virus in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

This is the ninth consecutive day when India has reported less than one lakh Covid cases.

On June 15, India recorded 60,461 cases, lowest since March 29.

India’s overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,96,33,105. The active cases have come down below 10 lakh. The country has 8,65,432 active cases presently and has witnessed 3,79,573 deaths so far.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 1,07,628 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total discharge to 2,83,88,100 till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 26,19,72,014 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 28,00,458 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 38,33,06,971 samples have been tested up to June 15 for Covid-19. Of these 19,30,987 samples were tested on Tuesday.

