COVID-19 India: Over 92,000 New Cases, 1,136 deaths reported in 24 hrs

New Delhi: The coronavirus tally in India crossed the 48 lakh-mark with 92,071 new cases and 1,136 more deaths were reported in 24 hours, taking the toll to 79,722.

Of the total tally of 48,46,427 cases, the active cases are 9,86,598 while 37,80,107 patients have been recovered and discharged.

Maharashtra continues to top the chart in coronavirus cases in the country with 10,60,308 cases followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

While highest Spike of 4198 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths were reported in a single day in Odisha today.