Covid-19 cases in India reached 51,14,677 after new 96,424 cases were recorded in last 24 hours.

The death-toll in the country has risen to 84,372. 1174 deaths were recorded in last 24 hours.

The total cases in the country stands at 10,17,754 while the number of discharged patients were 41,12,551, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India is the second worse country in the world after in the world. USA remains the most affected country in the world with 68,74,596 cases till date.