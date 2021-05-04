COVID-19: IAF Airlifts 450 Oxygen Cylinders From UK To Chennai

By WCE 9
oxygen cylinder uk
Pic Credit:twitter/arindambagchi

Chennai: Amid the ongoing COVID crisis in the country, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 450 oxygen cylinders from the United Kingdom to Chennai International Airport on Tuesday.

According to sources, the oxygen cylinders were airlifted on the IAF IFC-7221 aircraft from UK to Chennai airport. Each oxygen cylinder holds a capacity of about 46 litres.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi expressed gratitude and tweeted, “Showcasing the potential to partnership to fight the pandemic. An IAF aircraft carrying 450 oxygen cylinders arrives in Chennai (India). Grateful to UK for the support.”

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Air Force had airlifted 900 oxygen cylinders offered by the British Oxygen Company.

You might also like
Nation

JEE Main May Session 2021 Postponed Due To Rise In Covid-19 Cases

State

Healthy Measures To Reduce COVID-19 Transmission Among Senior Citizens

Nation

Covid-19: AP Strain More Infectious; No Need To Panic Says Report

Nation

Eight Asiatic Lions Test Positive For COVID-19 In India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.