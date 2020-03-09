COVID-19: Embassy issues advisory for Indians in Italy

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Italy has issued an advisory asking all Indians residing in the country to take due precautions and avoid non-essential travel for routine consular services amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Indian Embassy said that it has been closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Italian authorities and Indian nationals residing in the country.

According to the advisory issued on Sunday, The Italian government has issued a new decree imposing new travel and health restrictions for the Lombardy region and 14 provinces of Northern Italy.

“We request all Indian nationals residing in Italy to observe advisories issued by Italian government, health officials, local municipalities and WHO”, added the circular.