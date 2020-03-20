New Delhi: Information & Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has appealed to IT and outsourcing companies to allow their employees to work from home, given the coronavirus pandemic.

“Work-from-home facility is being made available for many IT companies. I request the employees to respect that. I request all the outsourcing agencies of India to respect the call for social distancing made by Prime Minister Modi. We have to fight the curse of coronavirus together,” Prasad said while speaking to media outside Parliament.

He also called upon all IT professionals to salute the corona warriors on Sunday at 5 p.m. by clapping as urged by PM Modi. Sunday was declared as ‘junta curfew’ by the Prime Minister during his address to the nation on Thursday.

Prasad called it a “new leadership” in Indian polity and society. He urged all Indians to impose self-restraint this Sunday.

The move is seen as Prime Minister’s attempt to popularise social distancing methods in the wake of four deaths in the country due to the deadly virus. Modi said that it is the only way out as there’s no medicine available to beat coronavirus.