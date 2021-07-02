Covid-19 Delta plus variant cases rises to 56 across India: Dr VK Paul

New Delhi: The cases of Covid-19 Delta plus variant in India have increased to 56 across 12 states, said Niti Aayog’s Dr VK Paul today.

As on Friday, the cases of Covid-19 have been found in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Gujarat, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Orissa, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, and Haryana.

The Delta plus variant has been classified as a variant of concern by the Government of India.

Dr VK Paul also said that talks with Johnson and Johnson regarding their single-dose vaccine are underway. The vaccine will be soon produced in Hyderabad, he added.

