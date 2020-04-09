COVID-19 Delhi: 720 test positive; 51 new cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: With 51 more patients reporting positive in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 720 on Thursday. The national capital reported three new deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the corona toll 12 since the outbreak of the infection.

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 720 cases, 430 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, with four new cases in the last 24 hours. “Among the 51 new cases, 35 had travel or contact history,” the health bulletin said.

It says 249 positive cases have foreign travel history and their contacts.

The positive cases in Delhi have increased dramatically since people were evacuated last week from the Markaz Tablighi Jamaat building where over 2,300 people from different parts of the world and country were staying under one roof without following social distancing.

Among the total patients, 25 have been discharged and cured while one has migrated.

“Total 682 patients are in the hospitals. While 39 are in the ICU, 11 are on ventilators and 23 are on oxygen,” the Health report said.

So far, 9,968 tests have been conducted in the city and 605 reports are pending. “While 720 reports were positive, 8,643 reports were negative,” it says.

About 18,000 people are home-quarantined across the city and 2,664 are quarantined at government facilities. The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate since last week.

The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 on March 30, which increased to 120 on March 31. While the cases were 152 on April 1, on April 2, the count jumped to 293 Coronavirus cases.

On April 3, the tally reached 386 while the next day, on April 4, it was 445.

The total cases on Sunday was 503. The total coronavirus cases in the national capital were 525 on Monday, and reached 579 on Tuesday. It jumped to 669 cases on Wednesday.