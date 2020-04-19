New Delhi: The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in India are 16,116, as per as data published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

Of these 13,295 are active cases of Covid-19, 2,301 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 519 people succumbed to the disease.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 3,651, followed by Delhi which reported 1,893 cases and Gujarat which has reported 1,604 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.