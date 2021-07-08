Covid-19: Daily positivity rate less than 3% for 17 consecutive days in India; 45,892 new cases reported

New Delhi: India reported 45,892 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,07,09,557. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.37% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.42% which is less than 3% for 17 consecutive days.

As many as 817 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,05,028.

A total of 44,291 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,98,43,825. The recovery rate increases to 97.18%.

The daily active caseload declines to 4,60,704 in the last 24 hours which constitutes 1.50% of total cases.

As of now, a total of 36,48,47,549 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 33,81,671 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 42,52,25,897 including 19,93,800 samples tested on Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).