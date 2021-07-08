Covid-19: Daily positivity rate less than 3% for 17 consecutive days in India; 45,892 new cases reported

By WCE 7
india covid cases today
Image Credits: IANS

New Delhi: India reported 45,892 fresh coronavirus cases, according to the data released by Union Health Ministry on Thursday, taking the toll to 3,07,09,557. The weekly positivity rate remains below 5%, currently at 2.37% whereas the daily positivity rate is at 2.42% which is less than 3% for 17 consecutive days.

As many as 817 Covid patients succumb to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours that takes the cumulative number of deaths to 4,05,028.

A total of 44,291 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 2,98,43,825. The recovery rate increases to 97.18%.

Related News

India reports 43,733 new Covid-19 positive cases; Recovery…

India reports 34,703 new Covid positive cases; 51,864…

The daily active caseload declines to 4,60,704 in the last 24 hours which constitutes 1.50% of total cases.

As of now, a total of 36,48,47,549 crore citizens of the country have been vaccinated including 33,81,671 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of samples tested up to July 5 is 42,52,25,897 including 19,93,800 samples tested on Wednesday, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

You might also like
Nation

Ashwini Vaishnaw takes charge as new Minister of Railways

World

Lambda Covid variant deadlier than delta, Says UK health ministry

Business

Petrol and Diesel price continues to hike in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on…

State

Odisha sees 2542 fresh Covid cases, Cuttack at highest

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.