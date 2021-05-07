COVID: Corona Curfew Imposed In Goa From May 9- May 23

goa curfew
Pramod Sawant. (File Photo: IANS)

Panaji: In order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has imposed Corona curfew from May 9 to May 23.

The Corona curfew will be imposed in the state for 15 days. During the period, essential services will remain operation in the state.

“If someone is seen roaming around on the roads during the curfew hours, the police will take action as per penal sections. No one should step out of home unnecessarily. Everyone should co-operate. Statewide curfew is needed to break the chain, “ Sawant said.

Goa on May 6 registered  3,869 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 1,08,267. As many as 2,023 recovery cases were discharged leaving the state with 29,752 active cases, an official from the health department said.

 

