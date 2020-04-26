COVID-19 claims 2 policemen in Mumbai, first such cases

Mumbai: Two middle-aged Mumbai policemen have succumbed to Covid-19 in quick succession in two days, sending shockwaves in the city’s police circles, officials said here on Sunday.

According to a senior official, these are the first two cases of corona deaths recorded among the Mumbai Police.

They were both Head Constables, one a 57-year-old and the other a 52-year-old, both with many years of service, and their deaths have plunged the police force into grief, the official said.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the death of HC Chandrakant G. Pendulkar, Vakola Police Station. May his soul rest in peace. May God give strength to his family and friends,” Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh tweeted on Sunday.

“The Mumbai Police lost two brave souls in a span of two days. Head Constable Sandip M. Surve lost his life to coronavirus. May the departed soul rest in peace. Thoughts and prayers for his family and friends,” Singh said in another condolence tweet.

At least 40 other policemen have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals.

Posted at Vakola Police Station in Santacruz East, Pendulkar was a resident of the Premnagar Colony in Worli.

He was rushed to the BYL Nair Hospital after he complained of uneasiness on April 22 and later tested positive. As his condition continued to worsen, he was put on a ventilator but he failed to make it.

A resident of Kamothe in Navi Mumbai, Surve was admitted to the MGM Hospital on April 23, where he breathed his last early Sunday.

Though it is not clear when and how both the policemen got infected, some of their close contacts have been identified and are currently undergoing treatment.

Other policemen who were in touch with the deceased have also been quarantined at their own homes as a precaution.

In view of over 95 Covid-19 cases that have afflicted the force so far, the Mumbai Police have decided against deploying those officials with comorbidities or related health issues in containment zones or sensitive areas like Dharavi and other slums pockets.

The worst-hit in the country, Mumbai has recorded 191 Covid-19 casualties and another 5,049 positive cases till April 25.