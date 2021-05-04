Covid-19: AP Strain More Infectious; No Need To Panic Says Report

Hyderabad: The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) has discovered a new variant N440K variant besides B1.617 and B1.618.

This variant was first discovered in Kurnool at Andhra Pradesh. It is said to be at least 10 times more infectious. It is creating more havoc in Visakhapatnam and other parts of the State.

According to reports, the new variant has shorter incubation period and the progress of the disease is much rapid. Hence, a shorter exposure is enough to acquire the virus. This enables an infected person to infect more four to five persons within a shorter span of time.

In the earlier cases, a patient affected with the virus would take at least a week to reach the hypoxia or dyspnea stage. But in the present context, patients are reaching the serious condition stage within three or four days.

The N440K variant of coronavirus is majorly witnessed in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

There is no need for people to panic about the N440K variant of Covid-19 as this strain shall fade away in the coming weeks, said experts.

However, the people are advised to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour of wearing mask, keeping away from gatherings, sanitising hands regularly and staying home as far as possible