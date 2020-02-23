COVID-19: Airports to screen passengers from 4 more countries

New Delhi: Passengers arriving from Nepal, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam will also be screened for novel coronavirus infection at Indian airports, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Sunday.

So far, the in-bound passengers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Singapore have been screened to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The DGCA circular said that the universal screening of passengers “shall be ensured immdiately once they step out of the specific locations at all the airports and getting the self-declation form filled by the passengers as per the instructions of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare”.

All airlines shall make in-flight announcement in flights coming from these countries and ensure strict compliance, said the circular sent to all the international airport operators in India and the scheduled airlines operating from the four countries.

Cases of the deadly coronavirus have been reported in several countries including India.

The overall death toll in mainland China due to the deadly coronavirus increased to 2,442 on Sunday, while the number of confirmed cases reached 76,936, according to health authorities.

The National Health Commission said that it received reports of 648 new confirmed casesand 97 deaths on Saturday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, reports Xinhua news agency.