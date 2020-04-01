COVID-19: 8 more positive cases in Ahmedabad, total 82 cases in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Eight new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday, all of them in state’s financial capital Ahmedabad. Till now, 82 active positive cases are present in Gujarat, with six deaths due to corona outbreak.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, said: “Eight new cases have been found in Ahmedabad. Before the central government declared Ahmedabad as a hotspot we had declared Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Gandhinagar as such for the outbreak.”

“These eight include male (52) with travel history to Indore, male (18) also with travel history to Indore, female (45) with interstate travel history, and a female (65) who got infected locally. They have been admitted in Ahmedabad Civil hospital.

“A male (68) with interstate travel history, male (54) with international travel history and a female (58) infected locally have been admitted in Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Hospital. Another male (67) who got infected locally has been admitted in the Sola Civil Hospital,” added Ravi.

“Out of total 82 positive cases, the conditions of 66 is stable, six have been discharged, while condition of three is critical and are on ventilator,” added Ravi.

The number of persons under quarantine is 19,206, including 18,487 at home and 743 in government institutes, and 253 in private facilities. As many as 418 FIR have been filed against persons violating the quarantine conditions.

“We have tested 1,586 samples, of which 1,501 were negative, 82 positive and results of three are pending,” added Ravi.

This takes the total Corona positive cases in the state to 82, excluding 6 deaths. The highest number of 31 cases is in Ahmedabad, followed by 11 in Gandhinagar, 10 each in Surat and Rajkot, nine in Vadodara, six in Bhavnagar, two in Gir-Somnath and one each in Porbandar, Mahesana and Kutch.

Out of the 82 positive cases, 33 have foreign travel history, eight inter-state tavel and 41 with locally transmitted disease.

Among the six victims in Gujarat is a 67-year-old male from Surat with co-morbid conditions. An 85-year-old female from Ahmedabad died on Wednesday due to co-morbid conditions. A 70- year-old male from Bhavnagar with travel history to Delhi succumbed on Thursday. Three more deaths were reported on Saturday, Sunday and Monday — a male (47) and female (46) from Ahmedabad and a female (45) from Jesar block in Bhavnagar respectively.

All deceased were suffering from co-morbid conditions like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac ailments and other several complications.