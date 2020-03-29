One more COVID-19 death in Gujarat
Coronavirus. (Photo: IANS)

COVID-19: 5th death in Gujarat, total cases 61

By IANS
Gandhinagar: An Ahmedabad resident died of coronavirus infection, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat to five, even as the total number of coronavirus patients rose to 61 with three more positive cases coming to light on Sunday.

The decesed man, aged 47, was admitted in Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on late Saturday night after he tested postive. He was earlier admitted to Gujarat Cancer Research Society Hospital and was suffering from diabetes. So far, three corona deaths have been reported from Ahmedabad.

Three new positive cases were reported on Sunday. Out of the 61 coronavirus positive cases, 21 were reported from Ahmedabad and nine each from Vadodara and Gandhinagar and eight from Rajkot, seven in Surat and one each in Bhavnagar, Mahesana, Kutch and Veraval, Gir-Somnath.

