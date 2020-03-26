Photo Credits IANS

COVID-19: 5 more test positive, MP tally goes up to 20

By IANS
Bhopal, March 26 (IANS) With five more people testing positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the toll of infected people in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 20, health officials said on Thursday.

The tally includes an Ujjain-based woman, who died on Wednesday in Indore, All the five new cases are in Indore, two are women.

In just two days the number of coronavirus infected persons has doubled in the state.

Of the 20 cases in Madhya Pradesh, six are from Jabalpur, 9 from Indore, two each from Bhopal and Gwalior and one cach from Shivpuri and Ujjain.

According to the health department officials, the five new cases, aged between 35 and 40, have no travel history to foreign locations but have travelled widely within the country and recently returned to Indore.

Special precautionary measures are taken in Indore to further prevent the spread of the virus. No one is allowed in the radius of three kilometres where the corona positive cases have been found. The area has been turned into containment zone.

Meanwhile in Bhopal, after a journalist tested positive of coronavirus, the district magistrate appealed to people to follow social distancing norms and not to panic.

 

