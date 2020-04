Bengaluru, April 13 (IANS) Thirteen contacts of earlier coronavirus positive patients are among 15 new cases reported in Karnataka, taking the state’s total to 247, an official said on Monday.

“Till date, 247 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes six deaths and 59 cured patients,” said the health official.

The 15 new cases surfaced in the past 19 hours, including 10 men and five women.

IANS