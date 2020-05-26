COVID-19: 12 more die, Delhi death toll 288, active cases 7,223

New Delhi: As many as 412 new coronavirus cases took the Delhi’s total tally to 14,465 as well as the death toll to 288 with 12 more casualties in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

“As many as 6,954 patients have recovered so far in Delhi while 7,223 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

As per a health report, the cumulative death toll refer to fatalities where the primary cause was found to be coronavirus infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

The total containment zones in the city is 91, the report said.