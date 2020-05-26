corounavirs in delhi
Image Credit: IANS

COVID-19: 12 more die, Delhi death toll 288, active cases 7,223

By IANS

New Delhi: As many as 412 new coronavirus cases took the Delhi’s total tally to 14,465 as well as the death toll to 288 with 12 more casualties in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said on Tuesday.

“As many as 6,954 patients have recovered so far in Delhi while 7,223 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

As per a health report, the cumulative death toll refer to fatalities where the primary cause was found to be coronavirus infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

The total containment zones in the city is 91, the report said.

You might also like
Nation

Absolutely absurd, says Rahul on Yogi’s remark on states

Nation

No slowing down: As 6,535 cases take India tally to 1,45,380

Nation

Massive fire at Delhi slum, 250 shanties gutted

Nation

Indian Army Major gets UN award for anti-sexual violence campaign

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.