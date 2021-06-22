Covaxin vaccine shows 77% efficacy in Phase 3 trials

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is 77.8 per cent effective in the Phase III trials against the novel coronavirus, according to The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) held a review meeting, but no approval has been given yet. An expert panel will review the Covaxin trial results.

Bharat Biotech had submitted data from the Phase III clinical trial of Covaxin to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). DCGI held a review meeting regarding this data, in which information was given about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Though the meeting will not be a detailed review of the Covaxin vaccine, Bharat Biotech will have an opportunity to submit a summary on the overall quality of the jab, according to the WHO.

The information was provided on the WHO website in the Status of Covid-19 Vaccines within the WHO EUL (emergency use listing) evaluation process document.