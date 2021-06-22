Covaxin vaccine shows 77% efficacy in Phase 3 trials

By WCE 9
covaxin
Pic Credit:IANS

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is 77.8 per cent effective in the Phase III trials against the novel coronavirus, according to The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) held a review meeting, but no approval has been given yet. An expert panel will review the Covaxin trial results.

Related News

1st Dose Covishield, 2nd Dose Covaxin, Allege 20 Villagers…

WHO supplies 100 oxygen concentrators to Haryana

Bharat Biotech had submitted data from the Phase III clinical trial of Covaxin to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). DCGI held a review meeting regarding this data, in which information was given about the effectiveness of the vaccine.

Though the meeting will not be a detailed review of the Covaxin vaccine, Bharat Biotech will have an opportunity to submit a summary on the overall quality of the jab, according to the WHO.

The information was provided on the WHO website in the Status of Covid-19 Vaccines within the WHO EUL (emergency use listing) evaluation process document.

You might also like
Nation

Madhya Pradesh administers highest vaccine doses in a single day

State

Birendra Lakra named as Vice-Captain Of Indian Men’s Hockey Team in Tokyo Olympics

Nation

Maharashtra reports 21 cases of the dreaded Delta Plus variants

Nation

CBSE to Supreme Court: Optional exams between August 15 and September 15

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.