Court keeps six accused in custody in Satya Niketan collapse case

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New Delhi: A Delhi court has extended the judicial custody of six accused in connection with the collapse of a paying guest accommodation in South Delhi’s Satya Niketan, a disaster that claimed seven lives.

The Patiala House Court extended the custody of the accused as the investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse continues.

The accused include building owners Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, their son Mahesh Gupta, PG operators Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi, and labour contractor Sanoj.

Four of the accused were granted a further 14 days of judicial custody, while the two PG operators remain in custody until September 25.

The building, operated as a boys’ PG under the name Hostel Daze, collapsed at around 1:30 pm on September 6.

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Police are examining the roles of the owners, PG operators and people involved in repair and construction work.

According to investigators, repair work was underway in the basement before the collapse, while the ground floor was also being modified for a commercial extension.

The case has also triggered wider scrutiny of safety standards for paying guest accommodations in Delhi.

The Delhi High Court is separately hearing petitions concerning the safety of PG facilities in the capital following the tragedy.