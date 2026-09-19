Gauhati HC declines to halt transfer of 5 elephants from Assam to Tamil Nadu

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Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has refused to stay the planned transfer of five captured elephants from Assam to temples in Tamil Nadu.

The court observed that no prima facie case was made out to stay the transfer without identifying which statutory clearances had not been received.

The Assam government told the court that it had obtained all the approvals and given an assurance that there would be “full effort” to ensure safe transit of the elephants for a religious purpose.

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The court noted that Assam had already filed a plea in the High Court for the safe return of Joymala, the elephant who had been kept in Tamil Nadu, leading to the public interest litigation over her welfare.

However, the court kept the application pending and directed the Assam government to respond further. The connected writ petition and application will now be considered on October 15.