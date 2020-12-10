Nagpur: The mother of all heist happened when Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde’s mother was cheated of over two crore. The shocking development came to light when Nagpur Police arrested one of two persons involved in the crime, top officials said.

The prime accused Tapas Ghosh, 49, was nabbed while his wife, who is named in the police complaint, is under investigations, said Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar told IANS.

He was produced before the court and remanded to police custody till December 16, while further investigations in the matter are underway, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vinita Sahu.

When queried by IANS, the DCP declined to reveal further details as the probe is still underway by a Special Investigation Team, under her supervision.

As per a complaint lodged in August with Sitabuldi Police Station by the CJI’s mother Mukta Bobde, she is the owner of a hereditary property, Seadon Lawns, near the Akashwani Square which was hired out for weddings and other functions.

As the manager of the property since over 12 years, Ghosh was paid a salary and commission on the rentals which he used to collect on her behalf.

Owing to the complainant’s advanced age and frail health, the accused couple allegedly forged receipts of the income from the property and did not deposit the entire amounts collected.

The goings-on came to light during the pandemic lockdown when many customers cancelled their bookings but failed to get their refunds.

When the fraud came to light around four months ago, the Bobde family approached the police which set up a SIT and the subsequent probe unearthed the scam worth around Rs 2.50 crore, sending the police and political circles in a tizzy.

Under DCP Sahu’s supervision, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is probing the matter from all angles, including the possible involvement of any more persons besides the couple.