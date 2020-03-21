Couple deboarded from Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic gripping the country, a newly wed couple was deboarded from the Benagluru-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Kazipet after they were detected with the ‘quarantine stamp’ on the back of their palms, a railway ministry official said here on Saturday.

A senior railway ministry official said: “As per on board staff information a couple hailing from Delhi boarded Rajdhani Express at Secunderabad station today morning. And the train reached the Kazipet station at 9.45 a.m.”

“While the said passenger was using wash basin to wash hands, a co passengers observed seal on hand and informed the TTE. Following the information received from the TTE the train was stopped and doctors arrived on the platform.

“Both the passengers were taken to the hospital via ambulance,” the oficial said.

The official further said as a precautionary measure the B3 coach of the train was sanitised and coach was completely locked down for other passengers.

He said the train left from Kazipet at 11.30 a.m.

Earlier, in a series of incidents in last four days, a total of over 25 persons coming from various international locations were deboarded from different trains after they were detected with the ‘quarantine stamp’ on their back-palms.

On Saturday, India reported 271 active cases of COVID-19, according to Indian Council of Medical Research. At least four people have died due to Covid-19, one each from Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi, and a Italian tourist who was cured of COVID-19 died in Rajasthan.

