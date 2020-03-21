Couple deboarded from Delhi-Bengaluru Rajdhani Express

By IANS
0 155

Bengaluru, March 21 (IANS) Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic gripping the country, a newly wed couple was deboarded from the Benagluru-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Kazipet after they were detected with the ‘quarantine stamp’ on the back of their palms, a railway ministry official said here on Saturday.

A senior railway ministry official said: “As per on board staff information a couple hailing from Delhi boarded Rajdhani Express at Secunderabad station today morning. And the train reached the Kazipet station at 9.45 a.m.”

“While the said passenger was using wash basin to wash hands, a co passengers observed seal on hand and informed the TTE. Following the information received from the TTE the train was stopped and doctors arrived on the platform.

“Both the passengers were taken to the hospital via ambulance,” the oficial said.

Related News

Coronavirus cases rise to 283 across the nation

All patients suffering from cold, cough and fever to be…

COVID-19: SRK urges fans to stay indoors in new video

Alarm as Maharashtra COVID-19 cases shoot up to 63

The official further said as a precautionary measure the B3 coach of the train was sanitised and coach was completely locked down for other passengers.

He said the train left from Kazipet at 11.30 a.m.

Earlier, in a series of incidents in last four days, a total of over 25 persons coming from various international locations were deboarded from different trains after they were detected with the ‘quarantine stamp’ on their back-palms.

On Saturday, India reported 271 active cases of COVID-19, according to Indian Council of Medical Research. At least four people have died due to Covid-19, one each from Punjab, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi, and a Italian tourist who was cured of COVID-19 died in Rajasthan.

IANS

You might also like
Nation

Coronavirus cases rise to 283 across the nation

Nation

All patients suffering from cold, cough and fever to be examined for COVID19: ICM

Nation

COVID-19: SRK urges fans to stay indoors in new video

Nation

Alarm as Maharashtra COVID-19 cases shoot up to 63

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.