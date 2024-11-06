Couple buying snacks for children almost misses train, rail guard’s quick action saves the day

New Delhi: Recently, a moment captured in a viral video, that made people’s heart stand still happened at a train station. A couple who had gone off the train to get some snacks for their children, nearly missed the train while their children were inside it. Passengers and bystanders were shocked after seeing the scenario.

According to the video, the parents get down to buy snacks. At that moment, the train started moving while they were still on the platform and their children were left behind in the train. When the couple realized that the train started moving, they started running after the train panicking. The desperate father requested the rail guard to stop the train, who was signaling the train to move. The rail guard saw the agonized state of the couple and quickly ran forward. He signaled the train to stop and brought the train to a halt.

After the train stopped, the crowd exhaled collectively as the couple rushed back into the train, embracing their shaken but relived children.

A bystander had captured the dramatic scene and shared it on social media. The video went viral immediately. The internet started praising the rail guard’s selfless act.

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Really humanity and sense of mind at it’s best!”

Another user commented, “Salute to the Guard. May be many rules broken, he may be issued a letter by IR, but he proved that HUMANITY STILL ALIVE.”

WATCH the viral video here: