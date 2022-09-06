Country’s biggest car thief who used to steal 1 car everyday arrested!

Delhi: In a major breakthrough, Delhi Police today arrested the country’s biggest car thief for his alleged involvement in the theft of over 5000 cars across India. The accused has been identified as Anil Chauhan.

Apart from arresting Anil Chauhan, who is perhaps the biggest car thief of the country, cops also seized six country-made handguns, seven live rounds, one stolen motorbike, and one stolen automobile from his possession.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan, Anil hails from Tejpur in Assam and has studied up to Class 12. He started stealing vehicles since 1998 and worked across the country to become the biggest thief of India.

Anil also worked as a Class-I contractor in Assam government. However, the Enforcement Directorate seized all his property after conducting raids. Following which he started committing thefts again.

According to the police, the 52-year-old has been engaged in around 180 cases, including murder, violations of the Arms Act, and the smuggling of rhinoceros horns into Assam. He was arrested along with one sitting MLA in 2015.

