Counting of votes underway for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir

Haryana/Jammu and Kashmir: The counting of votes is underway for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections said reports on Tuesday.

According to latest reports, BJP leads on 13, JKNC on 10, Congress on 2 and PDP on 1, as per the official EC trends, as counting of votes on 90 Assembly seats continues.

Congress leading on 2, BJP and INLD on 1 each, as counting for all 90 Assembly seats continues.

Kupwara: Mir Junaid, President, Jammu Kashmir Workers Party told ANI, “It is people’s decision and whatever decision they would be taking, we would agree with it. We campaigned for 12 days..the kind of love we received from people, it will be a good beginning…we sought vote in the name of India…”

Jhajjar: BJP candidate from Badli, Om Prakash Dhankar told ANI, “…We are awaiting grand results. It will be clear in the afternoon that we are forming the government…Everyone makes claims but results will tell us whose claims are true.” He also says, “Exit Polls are sometimes correct, sometimes wrong. In Chhattisgarh, as per the polls Congress government was being formed there but it was BJP that formed the government there…”

When asked about any possible alliance with PDP, JKNC Vice President and party’s candidate from Ganderbal & Budgam, Omar Abdullah told ANI, ” Neither have we asked for any support from them nor have we received any support…let the result come. Not sure why we are so restless, let the result come, right now nobody has the number…right now we are not in need (of their support)…once the result is out, we will analyse…”

Official Election Commission trends coming in; BJP candidate from Jammu North constituency Sham Lal Sharma leading. Counting underway on all 90 Assembly seats.

Haryana Elections | Congress leading on 2, BJP and INLD on 1 each, as counting for all 90 Assembly seats continues.

Haryana Elections | Official Election Commission trends coming in for 50 of the 90 Assembly seats. BJP leading on 25, Congress on 23, INLD on 1, Independent candidate on 1. Haryana Elections | BJP candidate Shruti Choudhry leading from Tosham assembly constituency, as per official EC trends. Haryana Elections| BJP leading on 38, Congress on 36, INLD and BSP on 1 each as per the latest EC data. Haryana Elections| As per the latest EC data BJP crosses the majority mark in the state, leading on 46. Congress leading on 33, INLD and BSP on 1 each.

Haryana Assembly elections | Congress candidate from Julana, Vinesh Phogat trailing, as per the latest Election Commission official trends.

| Haryana CM Nayab Singh continues his lead over Congress’ Mewa Singh in Ladwa Assembly constituency after round 2/16 of counting, as per the latest EC data.

Haryana Elections | Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda continues his lead over BJP’S Manju by a margin of 22.182 votes after 4/17 rounds of counting, as per latest EC data.

Haryana Elections | BJP candidate from Ambala Cantt, Anil Vij trailing by a margin of 1199 votes after 2/16 rounds of counting.

Haryana Elections | Congress candidate Aditya Surejwala leads over BJP’s Leela Ram in Kaithal Assembly constitiuency by a margin of 2623 votes, after round 3/16 of counting.

Haryana Elections | BJP Candidate Shruti Choudhury conytinues her lead over Congress’s Anirudh Chaudhury in Toshm assembly constituency by a margin of 3785 votes after 3/17 round of counting.