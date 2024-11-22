Counting of votes for Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 tomorrow

Ranchi/Mumbai: The counting of votes for the Jharkhand and Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 shall be done tomorrow, that is on Saturday. Security arrangement has been heightened in both the states.

Three-tier security arrangements has been made near the strong rooms, in Ranchi ahead of vote counting. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said that the state registered 67.74 per cent voter turnout in the two phases of elections.

“The voter turnout in the second phase of state elections was 68.95 per cent. The strong rooms of all the assembly constituencies have been sealed. The scrutiny has been done…There has been no recommendation for repoll in any of the constituencies. Combining both phases, the voter turnout is 67.74 per cent… The final voting percentage will be declared on counting day, combining the votes of the postal ballot also,” Jharkhand CEO told reporters.

Jharkhand went to the polls in two phases on November 13 and 20. Results will be declared on November 23.

On preparations for tomorrow’s counting of votes for Maharashtra Elections 2024, State’s Chief Electoral Officer, S. Chockalingam says, “36 districts, 288 constituencies, nearly 4500 counting teams are ready for counting. Before the counting starts at 8 am, the strong rooms will be opened in front of the candidates or their agents who are present, along with the Observer. It will be brought to the counting halls.”

He further added, “At sharp 8 am, the counting of ballots will start. At 8.30 am, the EVM counting will start. This time, we are expecting more than 3-4 lakh postal ballot papers coming for counting…Increased postal ballots ensure better voting, at the same time, increases the counting time. So, we increased the number of tables for counting…All counting centres are well-secured with 3-tier security…”

“No one with any arms will be allowed inside the counting centre but the entire thing will be transparent. Every table will have agents representing the candidates, they can see with their own eyes whether whatever is going on is in the correct manner or not…Everything will be coveted by CCTV also and our ROs as well as Assistant Returning Officers are well-trained…We are ready for counting…” he said while concluding.