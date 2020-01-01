counting of votes
Pic Credit: newsonair.com

Counting of TN rural local bodies polls on Thursday

By Sudeshna Panda

Chennai: Counting of votes for the two-phased rural local bodies poll held on Dec 27 and 30 in Tamil Nadu will be done on Thursday.

Tight security has been deployed at the 315 couting centres across the state.

The elections for the rural local bodies were held in two phases in 27 districts, barring the nine newly carved ones in line with the apex court’s order.

Related News
Nation

LPG, aviation fuel to get dearer from today

Nation

Shimla sees coldest December in two decades

Nation

Over 1,300 arrested in Kolkata on New Year’s eve

Nation

Protesters against CAA reach India Gate, traffic affected

Ballot papers in four different colours were used in the poll instead of electronic voting machines (EVM).

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) the first phase saw polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent.

Over 2.31 lakh contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts are Gram Panchayat Ward member posts, Gram Panchayat President posts, Panchayat Union ward member posts and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.

You might also like
Nation

LPG, aviation fuel to get dearer from today

Nation

Shimla sees coldest December in two decades

Nation

Over 1,300 arrested in Kolkata on New Year’s eve

Nation

Protesters against CAA reach India Gate, traffic affected

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.