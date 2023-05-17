Corporate houses in this city can now serve alcohol, Know details

Gurugram: The Haryana government in its 2023-24 liqour excise policy have given permission to large corporate offices in the state to serve beer, wine, and low-content alcoholic beverages within their premises.

Under this new policy, corporate offices are allowed to serve low-content alcohol drinks to employees and guests.

In Haryana, this policy will come into effect from 12 July. It is only applicable in corporate office having atleast 5,000 employees and a covered area of at least one lakh-square feet within a single premises, which can either be self-owned or leased.

The main motive behind the policy it is to have a better and more productive work environment.

The policy stated, “The procedure for grant of licence (L-10F) shall be as applicable to the bar licences. The licence shall be granted on payment of an annual fixed fee of Rs 10 lakh on terms and conditions specified by the excise and taxation commissioner,” the policy stated. Apart from the license, the licensee will have to pay an amount of Rs 3 lakh. “The licensed premises shall not be a thoroughfare or connected to any area frequented by the public.”

This new policy will also bring some changes as well. The maximum number of retail liquor vends in Haryana has been reduced from 2,500 to 2,400. Earlier it was reduced from 2,600 to 2,500.