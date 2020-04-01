Coronavirus Update: Overall tally crosses 1600 mark in India, 38 dead

New Delhi: The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India crossed 1600 mark on Wednesday, said the health ministry.

The country has reported 1637 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, since the first case was reported on January 30 in Kerala’s Thrissur.

Of 1637, at least 1466 people are currently affected by the highly contagious COVID-19 disease, 132 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital while 38 people have lost their lives. One person migrated from the country.

Meanwhile, with one more death and total 321 cases have been reported in Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh has reported 103 cases of Novel coronavirus. Eight new coronavirus positive cases were reported in Gujarat on Wednesday, all of them in state’s financial capital Ahmedabad. Till now, 82 active positive cases are present in Gujarat, with six deaths due to corona outbreak. Fortunately, no new coronavirus positive case has been reported on Wednesday till 9 a.m from Rajasthan, state health officials said. Total tally stands at 93 though.

On Tuesday, some places were identified as hotspots across the country. These are Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi, Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Kasargod and Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Mumbai and Pune. The identification of cases at these places will help ramp up the testing process.

