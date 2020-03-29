Coronavirus cases in india nearing 1000
Coronavirus: Total tally stands at 979 in India

By IANS
New Delhi: The total number of positive coronavirus people in India so far, reached up to 979 on Sunday.

Of this at least 867 are active coronavirus cases, 86 people have cured and discharged from hospitals while 25 people succumbed from the highly infectious COVID-19 disease.

The data was released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare at 10 a.m.

“District wise details are awaited,” said the Health Ministry.

There are at least 931 Indian nationals and 48 foreign nationals who have been affected by the disease.

The novel coronavirus cases have seen a surge in states and UTs like Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir apart from Maharashtra and Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Number of cases also arose in Telangana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan.

The Health Ministry said that 15,24,266 passengers were screened at the airport.

