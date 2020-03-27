New Delhi: There are at least 640 active COVID-19 cases in India at present, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 724.

Besides 640 active cases, the country has reported 17 casualties so far while 66 persons have recovered.

The disease has impacted at least 677 Indian nationals and 47 foreign nationals and has so far spread to 27 states and UTs. A total of 103 districts have been affected by the highly contagious virus.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at different airports. The data was put out by the Health Ministry at 9:15 a.m. on Friday.