covid-19 india
Coronavirus tally rises to 8,447 in India; Delhi, Maha among worst hit

New Delhi: The total tally of novel coronavirus cases mounted to 8,447, as of Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in an evening update.

Of these 7,409 are active cases, 764 individuals have cured and discharged from the hospital and one person has migrated. Total number of deaths recorded till Sunday stood at 273 according to the data.

Addressing the daily press briefing, Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal said: “At least 909 new cases and 34 deaths have been recorded in 24 hours. A good news is that 74 people have been cured in the last 24 hours.”

There are at least 71 foreign nationals in the country affected by the disease.

According to the data provided by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has 1,761 cases and 127 deaths while at least 208 people have recovered from the disease.

There are a total of 1,069 cases and 19 deaths in the national capital and 25 people have been cured. Tamil Nadu has recorded 969 cases and 10 deaths while 44 people have recovered from the disease.

In Rajasthan, the total tally of cases climbed to 700, while 21 people have been cured there and 3 deaths have been reported.

Other states which have crossed 500 mark are Madhya Pradesh (564) and Telangana (504).

Other states and UTs that have reported cases of COVID-19 are Uttar Pradesh (452), Gujarat (435), Andhra Pradesh (381), Kerala (374), Jammu and Kashmir (224), Karnataka (226), Punjab (151), Haryana (185), West Bengal (134), Uttarakhand (35), Odisha (54),Ladakh (15), Jharkhand (17), Himachal Pradesh (32), Goa (7), Puducherry (7), Chhattisgarh (25), Chandigarh (19), Bihar (64) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11).

In the northeast region, Assam has reported the most number of cases at 29. There are two cases each in Manipur and Tripura while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have one case each.

