Coronavirus scare in Karnataka as 469 people placed under home quarantine

Bengaluru: Amid no positive coronavirus cases, the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department is observing eight people in hospital and 469 people under home quarantine across the state, an official said on Friday.

“We are observing 469 people for coronavirus symptoms right in their homes, however, there is no positive case in the state,” state Health Department’s Information Education and Communication (IEC) Special Officer Suresh Shastri told IANS.

The five people under isolated observation at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases has risen to eight by Friday.

As many as 296 samples of symptomatic persons sent from the state for coronavirus testing reported negative.

Across the state, 72,542 passengers have been thermal-screened for the virus till now at Kempegowda International Airport in the city and Mangaluru International Airport.

Another 5,147 passengers were also checked for the virus at Karwar and Mangaluru seaports.

On Friday, 11 people completed the mandatory 28-day observation period while a total of 236 people also underwent the same.

Karnataka is screening all international passengers and the state health department has raised the capacity of coronavirus 104 helpline to 10 lines for each shift.

“Meeting with mall owners association has been held, chaired by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar regarding precautions and support for raising awareness on COVID-19,” said an official statement.

Karnataka government has also issued instructions to display coronavirus awareness messages at all Gram Panchayats.