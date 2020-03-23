Coronavirus has proved to be a real pandemic as it has drastically affected the economic backbone of the country. Price of the everyday goods and services have grown significantly affecting the common day lives. According to a fresh report, the common vegetable lady finger even is priced at for Rs.800 per kilogram on Amazon.

Lockdown in the country has already started and people have restricted themselves to their homes. Still they have to step out to get their daily requirements such as grocery, medicines, fresh fruits and vegetables.

The essential commodities like fresh fruits and vegetables are now available online on and people are ordering them from the comfort of their home. As stocks becomes low, so the price of lady finger on amazon has skyrocketed reaching 400 ruppees/500gms. At hand many vegetables have gone out of stock on online platforms.