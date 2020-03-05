Coronavirus: Delhi govt orders closure of all primary schools till March 31

New Delhi: In a bid to check the possibility of spread of coronavirus, the Delhi government today ordered immediate closure of primary schools in the national capital till March 31, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

All government, aided, private, MCD and NDMC schools will remain closed till March 31 to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID- 19 among children.

“As a precautionary measure to prevent the possibility of spread of COVID-19 amongst our children, Delhi Government has directed immediate closure of all primary schools (Govt/ aided/ private/MCD/NDMC) till 31/3/20(sic),” Sisodia tweeted.

So far, as many as 30 positive cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in India, including 16 Italian tourists.

The virus, named COVID-19 by the WHO, has claimed over 3,000 lives all over the world besides infecting more than 90,000 people.

The symptoms of coronavirus included cold, cough, pneumonia, other flu-like manifestations and shortness of breath.