Coronavirus Lockdown: Many Die While Travelling Back Home across India

Bhubaneswar: Many people across India have died due to accidents while traveling back home from their workplaces. Deaths happened either from accidents or exhaustion caused by walking.

A family of 13 died in Khauraf after 12 persons met an accident and one died due to exhaustion from walking continuously.

In another incident 8 people in Karnataka were killed In a road accident. Similarly, 4 persons were killed in a road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Due to Coronavirus lockdown people walked their way home in various places of the country.

Some got loaded in trucks while some others had no option but to walk back home.

Majority of the victims were labourers, who had left their home state to work in industries of other states.

As the country came under lockdown and transportation services stopped, the lower class people are forces to travel in trucks or walk back home.

It is a tragedy to find that Coronavirus prevention protocols were responsible for their deaths.