Coronavirus: Kerala put on alert as confirmed cases increases to 19

Thiruvananthapuram: Though no fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Friday evening, the Kerala government on Saturday issued an all-around alert in Kerala, as the total positive cases continue to be pegged at 19, as authorities expect a few more might turn positive in the coming days.

As on Saturday afternoon, the following districts have coronavirus positive patients.

As many as seven cases in Pathanamthitta, 4 in Kottayam, 3 each in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram, one each in Thrissur and Kannur.

According to the health authorities, there are 6,000 people under observation in the state, of which 300 are in various hospitals.

On Saturday, across the 14 district headquarters a high level meeting presided by a state Cabinet Minister took place which took stock of things and the general guidelines that have gone is time is not yet come to relax and a high alert and awareness have to be maintained.

In the state capital, where on Friday three fresh positive cases were announced, the general advisory that has come is it’s time that malls, beaches meeting places should be avoided. The state-owned indoor stadium has been closed.

An Italian tourist who was stationed at Varkala for the past two weeks, about 40 kms from here after testing positive has been moved to the Medical College hospital and the beach destination is more or less deserted.

The resort where he was staying for the past two weeks has been closed.

” Nine people who might have had direct contacts with the Italian have been quarantined. We have also traced the route map of the other two who turned positive. Things are in control but more caution has to be there,a said district collector K.Gopalakrishnan.

At Alappuzha two UK citizens who arrived from London and were under observation slipped out of the hospital, last night and very soon following an alert send out by the authorities, they were found out by the authorities at the Kochi airport and put them back under observation.

At Pathanamthitta, where the maximum positive cases have been registered, 12 suspects results that came turned negative. It came as a big relief as, it was from here, when three who returned from Italy on February 29th , started the second round of coronavirus scare in the state.

” We have got 12 results today and all are negative. Even though this is a big relief, time is yet not come for us to relax,” said district collector P.B.Nooh.

At Kochi, on Saturday a flight arrived which had 21 passengers from Italy were found hale and hearty and all of them have been asked to remain confined to their homes for two weeks.

” 58 people are under observation,” said District Collector S.Suhas.

At Thrissur, where the highest number of people are under observation (1571) State LSG Minister A.C.Moideen who led the meeting of officials said the good news is that 58 test reports that came today is negative and said things are well under control.

However the police found out a passenger on a luxury bus who came from Qatar to Bangalore and then took a bus to Thrissur.

He has now been send for observation.

At Kottayam where four positive patients are under treatment is stable while 15 are in quarantine and 26 results are awaited.

At Kannur the meeting was led by State Industries Minister E.P.Jayarajan and said the need of the hour is there need be no panic or fear as we are confident of able to keep things under check.

Meanwhile the general advisory also came on Saturday that as a matter of abundant caution all those who arrive from abroad should remain in isolation for 28 days.

And for the tipplers, there was a good news that while there has been decision to close down theatres, stadiums and to avoid large meetings, the excise department has decided they will not close down retail outlets that sell liquor and beer.