New Delhi: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 283, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Of the 283, 244 are Indian national while 39 are foreigners. Twenty-three individuals have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated to another country. Four casualties have been reported in India so far — one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi.

The data was put out by the Health Ministry at 4:45 p.m.

Maharashtra has most number of cases at 63, of which 60 are Indians and three are foreigners. Kerala has 40 cases, while Karnataka has reported 15 cases so far. Three persons in Kerala and one in Karnataka have recovered.

The natiobal capital has reported 26 confirmed cases so far, including one foreigner, while five persons have recovered.

There are 24 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh, including one foreigner, while nine persons have recovered. Telangana has confirmed 21 cases, of which 11 are foreign nationals.

Haryana has 17 cases, including 14 foreign nationals. Rajasthan also has 17 cases, of which two are foreigners, while three people have recovered.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported four cases so far, while the number has gone up to 13 in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The number of cases in Gujarat has jumped to seven, while Punjab has reported 13 cases so far. Madhya Pradesh has also reported four positive coronavirus cases.

There are three cases each in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. Odisha and Himachal Pradesh have reported two cases apiece.

Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Chandigarh have reported one case each so far.

–