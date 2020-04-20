coronavirus updates in india
(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Coronavirus cases mount to 17,265 in India, 543 deaths

By IANS
New Delhi: With 1,553 new cases in 24 hours, the total tally of novel coronavirus cases stood at 17,265 on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Family welfare said.

The health ministry in morning update said that, of the total cases, 14,175 are active cases, with 543 casualties.

“At least 2,546 people have been cured and discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated,” said the Ministry, adding “there are at least 77 foreign nationals, affected with the disease.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst hit with 4,203 cases and 223 deaths, followed by Delhi with 2,003 cases and 45 fatalities, Rajasthan (1,478 cases and 14 deaths) and Tamil Nadu (1,477 cases and 15 deaths)

