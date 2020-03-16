Coronavirus cases increases to 38 in Maharashtra

Mumbai: With five new cases detected on Monday, the number of coronavirus patients touched 38 in Maharashtra — the highest in India.

Three members of a family in Mumbai have tested positive. One person from Navi Mumbai who returned from a foreign trip, while one from Yavatmal who came from a visit to Dubai, have also tested Covid-19 positive.

With these new cases, the breakup of affected patients spread across the state is — Mumbai (eight cases), Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad (16), Nagpur (4), Navi Mumbai (2), Yavatmal (3), plus Thane, Kalyan, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Raigad (1 each).

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered a partial shutdown of the state including all schools, colleges, malls, theatres, cinemas, swimming pools, gyms, etc till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

Besides, all public, private, religious or social events, functions, gatherings have been cancelled or curtailed as a preventive measure to avoid overcrowding and spread the pandemic.

Maharashtra now has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases, but health officials have assured that the condition of all under treatment is stable.