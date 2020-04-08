Coronavirus cases get past 5000 in India, 149 deaths

New Delhi: With India in the third week of its 21-day lockdown, the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus surged to 5,194, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

Of these, 4643 are active cases of COVID-19, 401 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 149 people succumbed to the disease.

Amongst the total affected people, 70 are foreign nationals.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with a total number of positive cases rising to 1018, followed by Tamil Nadu which has 690 cases, according to the Health Ministry data.