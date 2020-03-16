Coronavirus
Pic Credit : CNBC TV 18

Coronavirus : 4 fresh cases of COVID-19 in India, total 114 cases

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi:  Amid the coronavirus pandemic across the globe, the government on Monday said that four fresh cases of COVID-19 have been detected in India, with one each from Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Odisha and Kerala, taking the total number of affected people to 114.

Addressing a press conference here, Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said, “Till date 114 cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in India, with 13 cured and 2 deaths.”

“Four fresh cases has been detected, one each from Odisha, Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala,” he said.

He also said as a precautionary measure, the government has decided to expand the minimum quarantine of 14 days for passengers coming from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait.

He said the decision will come into effect from March 18. He also said that the government has prohibited the entry of passengers from European nations or member countries of the European countries from March 18.

(IANS)

