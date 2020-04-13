corona suspect commits suicide
Corona suspect man commits suicides at quarantine home

Gautam Buddha Nagar: A corona suspect kept at the quarantine home at Galgotia College, Greater Noida, committed suicide by jumping from the roof, Deputy Information Director of Gautam Budh Nagar District told IANS.

He said, “A young man, Md. Gulzar (32), resident of Noida Phase – 2, was admitted to the quarantine centre as he was a corona suspect. His report was still awaited. Judicial inquiry has been ordered in the matter and Additional District Officer Administration.”

Sources said several complaints were coming from the quarantine centre of Galgotia centre regarding the behaviour of the staff with the patients and the local administration and the health department, however, consistently ignored them.

