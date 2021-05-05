Shimla: In order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, the Himachal Pradesh Government has imposed Corona curfew from midnight of May 6 to May 16.

The Corona curfew will be imposed in the state for 10 days. During the period, essential services will remain operational in the state.

The Himachal Pradesh government has also announced that a negative RT-PCR test report has been mandatory for those travelling to the state by rail, air and bus, not older than 72 hours.

Apart from this, the government also ordered the closure of all private and government offices in the state and also declared that the Class 10th exams have been cancelled and students to be promoted to class XII.

Himachal Pradesh on May 4 registered the highest single-day spike of 3,824 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 1,10,945. The hill state witnessed 48 more deaths and the COVID-19 death toll in the state now stands at 1,647.