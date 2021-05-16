‘Corona curfew’ extended in Bhopal till May 24

Bhopal: In a bid to curb the COVID-19 spread, the Bhopal district administration extended the COVID-19 induced curfew in the Madhya Pradesh capital till May 24.

The curfew was supposed to be lifted  on May 17. Enforced on the rise in coronavirus positive cases, the curfew was later extended subsequently till May 24.

According to reports, District Magistrate Avinash Lavania has issued the order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

He said essential services and emergency travel are exempted from the purview of the restrictions on the movement of people.

